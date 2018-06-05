Ed Ruth Returns at Bellator 201

Highly touted prospect Ed Ruth is slated to make his return to the cage at Bellator 201.

MMA Junkie has been able to confirm that Ruth is set to fight Andy Murad in a welterweight bout at this upcoming event. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on the bout placement on this card but it’s likely to be featured as part of the main card.

Ruth (5-0) will make his official welterweight debut in this fight as he started out his pro-MMA career at 195 pounds and eventually moving his way down to middleweight. If you recall, he was slated to fight at welterweight back at the at Bellator 196 event in April but his opponent at the time pulled out.

On the flip side, Murad (15-2) started out his Bellator MMA career with off back-to-back losses. However, since then, he has been able to rack up nine wins in a row.



Bellator 201 is set to take place on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.



Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Alejandra Lara for the women’s flyweight title is slated to headline this event. The promotion will be announcing more bouts for the upcoming show in the coming weeks.

The Card

Champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Alejandra Lara – for women’s flyweight title



Saad Awad vs. Ryan Couture



Valerie Letourneau vs. Kristina Williams



Jamal Pogues vs. Jordan Young



Ricky Furar vs. Lance Lee



Joshua Jones vs. Jacob Rosales



Juan Archuelta vs. Robbie Peralta



Ed Ruth vs. Andy Murad

What are your thoughts on this bout? Sound off in the comment section below.