Ed Ruth Says Knockout Win at Bellator 186 is a Game-Changer

Ed Ruth believes there is great significance to his latest victory.

This past Friday night (Nov. 3), Ruth took on Chris Dempsey inside the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. The bout was featured on the main card of Bellator 186. Ruth scored a second-round knockout victory.

Given Ruth’s wrestling background, many have been surprised by the prospect’s punching power. During the post-fight press conference, Ruth talked about the impact his knockout has made (via MMAJunkie.com):

“For me being the wrestler, to knock someone out on their feet, just completely digress into boxing, that’s a big moment for me. That’s like a game-changer. It’s like, ‘OK, not only am I dangerous with my wrestling, I can also utilize my striking and my boxing.’ I just feel like the sky’s the limit.”