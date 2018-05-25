Coach: Eddie Alvarez Lines up With Khabib Better Than Anyone

Eddie Alvarez’s coach believes his fighter has the tools and smarts to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Alvarez is set to take on Dustin Poirier in a rematch. The two will clash against on July 28 inside the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Alvarez vs. Poirier II is set to headline UFC Calgary.

Alvarez and Poirier fought back in May 2017. The bout ended in a controversial No Contest. Alvarez landed illegal knee strikes to the head of a downed “Diamond.” Many feel Alvarez should’ve been disqualified.

Nurmagomedov recently captured the UFC lightweight title. “The Eagle” was initially set to meet Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 223. Ferguson went down with an injury so Max Holloway stepped up. Holloway was then deemed medically unfit to compete so it was up to Al Iaquinta to save the main event. Nurmagomedov defeated “Raging” via unanimous decision.

Speaking to Damon Martin, Alvarez’s coach Mark Henry explained why he believes his fighter matches up well against Nurmagomedov:

“I just feel people don’t know Eddie’s wrestling and jiu-jitsu is off the hook. I feel the one that would have the best chance, that lines up best with Khabib stylistically is definitely Eddie. Eddie’s not afraid of anything. Eddie could definitely defend the shot and his jiu-jitsu is off the hook. Most of all, Eddie’s crazy. He’s out of his mind. That definitely counts for something. He’s a veteran and his game is getting better and better. I definitely think he lines up with Khabib better than anyone.”

Alvarez is no stranger to gold. Back in July 2016, “The Underground King” finished Rafael dos Anjos in the first round to become the 155-pound title holder. Alvarez lost the championship to Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 207. This was the UFC’s first event in Madison Square Garden in New York City.

