Eddie Alvarez & Dustin Poirier Reach Verbal Agreement For UFC 211 Bout

Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier is all but confirmed.

Rumors surfaced about a week ago claiming that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder will go one-on-one with Poirier. The bout was said to take place on May 13 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for UFC 211.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto has revealed that both fighters reached a verbal agreement to make the bout a reality. While the UFC has yet to confirm the match-up, an announcement appears to be inevitable.

After falling short in his UFC debut to Donald Cerrone, Alvarez scored huge victories over forrmer Strikeforce lightweight ruler Gilbert Melendez and former UFC 155-pound kingpin Anthony Pettis. The victories earned Alvarez a shot at UFC gold. He finished champion Rafael dos Anjos to become the new lightweight title holder.

In his first title defense, Alvarez was finished by Conor McGregor via second-round TKO. In his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, Alvarez has never lost two straight bouts. He’ll look to keep it that way in his next outing.

Poirier was also finished by McGregor. After the first-round TKO loss, “The Diamond” went on a four-fight winning streak. He put away three of his opponents in that stretch. Poirier recently rebounded from a vicious knockout loss to Michael Johnson with a majority decision victory over Jim Miller.