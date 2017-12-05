Eddie Alvarez Eyeing ‘Big Mega-Fight’ Following UFC 218 Win

Sorry Dustin Poirier, but you may not be in Eddie Alvarez’s sights.

Alvarez is coming off a “Fight of The Year” frontrunner against Justin Gaethje. The two fought this past Saturday night (Dec. 2). Alvarez emerged victorious via third-round TKO.

Poirier has been calling for a rematch with Alvarez. He’s even gone as far as to call “The Underground King” a b*tch. The message appears to have fallen on deaf ears as Alvarez told 93.3 WMMR in Philadelphia that he wants a big fight (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I actually have one fight left with the UFC. I’ve finished all my fights, and I have one fight left in my contract. It’s time to sit down with the boss man and talk about long-term, talk about how we’re going to do this thing and what big, mega-fight we can have coming up.”