Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje Crowns ‘The Title of the UFC’s Most Violent Fighter’

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is gearing up for an absolute tear up Justin Gaethje on Saturday night in Detroit

Having lost his 155-pound strap to Conor McGregor last year, Alvarez has fought just once.

The Philadelphian went head to head with the ever-improving Dustin Poirier at UFC 206, yet illegal knees landed on “The Diamond” when he was downed led to the fight being judged as a No Contest.

Gaethje, the unbeaten former World Series of Fighting lightweight champ, beat Michael Johnson by way of second-round TKO in his first appearance in the UFC in July. There are high hopes for Gaethje in the promotion and Alvarez is certainly looking forward to seeing him inside the Octagon this Saturday.

Alvarez told Ariel Helwani on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour that there is a ‘title’ on the line on their UFC 218 bout:

“The [lightweight] title isn’t on the line but there is another title up for grabs and that is for UFC’s most violent fighter. That title is gonna’ be crowned on Saturday night and that title is the most important in the division right now,” Alvarez said.

Roll on Saturday night…