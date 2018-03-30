Eddie Alvarez Gives Analysis on Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier

Eddie Alvarez has gone in-depth on a bout between two former foes.

On April 14, Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier will do battle inside the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The lightweight tilt will serve as UFC on FOX 29‘s main event. Alvarez knows a thing or two about both men as he’s competed against them.

Alvarez earned a knockout victory over Gaethje in his last fight. Alvarez vs. Poirier ended in a no contest after the former UFC lightweight champion landed illegal knee strikes to a downed Poirier.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Alvarez gave his analysis of Gaethje vs. Poirier:

“I think it’s no question that Dustin Poirier is a more skilled fighter than Justin Gaethje. That’s safe to say. I think everybody in this room would agree with that, skill-wise. But Justin has the intangibles. And, at no time in the ring, when I was beating Justin, no matter how hard I was hitting him, did I feel like he was accepting defeat. Not at any point.”

He went on to say that Poirier’s chances of finishing Gaethje are slim.

“And I can’t say the same for the Dustin fight. I feel like there was a point at that fight when I felt that he accepted defeat and he wanted to be out of the fight. Justin didn’t. And I beat Justin worse. So I have to give the edge to Justin in that respect, because I don’t feel like Dustin Poirier is going to be able to finish him. He’s going to have to fight him for the whole fight.”

Do you agree with Eddie Alvarez?