Eddie Alvarez Gives Edge to Khabib Nurmagomedov Over Conor McGregor

If Eddie Alvarez were a betting man, his money would be on Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight with Conor McGregor.

It seems like Nurmagomedov and McGregor are destined to do battle. Not only are they widely considered to be the best lightweights in the world, but there is a personal beef brewing between the two. Many believe it’s only a matter of time before the two clash.

During UFC 223 fight week, Nurmagomedov and his crew approached Artem Lobov in a hotel lobby for some comments he had made. Lobov is a good friend and training partner of McGregor’s. The encounter provoked McGregor, Lobov and their entourage to smash a van window that held red corner fighters including Nurmagomedov.

Things are getting ugly and Alvarez is well aware of it. When asked for a prediction if the two do battle by ESNews, “The Underground King” explained why he favors “The Eagle” (via IBTimes):

“I don’t think Conor has a strong enough spirit to be able to withstand Khabib’s ground attack over and over. So I’d have to give the edge to Khabib because I feel like there will be takedowns and Conor will not get up and I don’t know if he has the spirit to stay in the fight with a ground fight where Khabib is controlling fifteen to twenty minutes of a twenty-five minute fight. I’d have to give the edge to Khabib.”

Nurmagomedov captured the undisputed UFC lightweight title with a unanimous decision win over Al Iaquinta. “The Eagle” was initially set to take on former interim champion Tony Ferguson, but “El Cucuy” tore ligaments in his knee. UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway stepped up, but was deemed medically unfit to compete during his weight cutting.

McGregor hasn’t competed in a professional mixed martial arts bout since Nov. 2016. He finished Eddie Alvarez in the second round to capture 155-pound gold. He’s been stripped of the title since that time due to inactivity.

Who would you give the edge to in a bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor?