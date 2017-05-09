Eddie Alvarez: ‘I Want to be Involved in The Fights Everyone Wants to Watch’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Getty Images/ Maddie Meyer

Eddie Alvarez is eyeing fights that capture the attention of fans.

Alvarez is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, who is looking to get back on track. It won’t be an easy task as he will do battle with Dustin Poirier. The bout will take place this Saturday night (May 13) inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for UFC 211.

Speaking with Flo Combat, Alvarez said his bout with “The Diamond” is one that the fans want to see:

“For me it was about the most well-known guy who has the most buzz around him. I want to be involved in the fights everyone wants to watch. Everybody is watching Dustin right now. He got ‘Fight of the Night’ in a win over Jim Miller and everybody has their eye on him thinking he’s the next big thing coming in the lightweight division.”

Alvarez says he keeps track of his fans on social media to see what fights they’re interested in seeing.

“I’m just trying to get involved in the fights fans want to watch. I kept my eyes and ears on the social networks, I listen to what the fans and everyone says and pick my opponents accordingly to what people say. And this is the guy.”

