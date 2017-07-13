Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje Confirmed as Next Ultimate Fighter Coaches

Sorry Kevin Lee, but the role of coaches on The Ultimate Fighter are filled.

Luke Thomas confirmed with UFC president Dana White on Thursday that former champion Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje will serve in those spots for the upcoming season of TUF.

Dana White tells me it's confirmed: Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez are TUF 26 coaches. Shot first episode already. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 13, 2017

Lee had previously confirmed himself that he accepted a spot on the reality series.

Alvarez (28-5) dropped the UFC lightweight title to Conor McGregor this past November and fought Dustin Poirier to a no-contest after an illegal knee. He is 3-2 with the one no-contest inside the Octagon since signing after a run with Bellator that included winning the lightweight belt.

Gaethje remained perfect earlier this month, stopping Michael Johnson in his UFC debut. The former World Series of Fighting champion is 18-0 overall.

The Ultimate Fighter 26 will feature female flyweights, with the winner becoming the first 125-pound champion in the UFC.