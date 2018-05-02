Eddie Alvarez: I’m Not Fighting Until I Get New UFC Deal

Eddie Alvarez isn’t interested in fighting until he has some career security.

Alvarez has just one fight left on his current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract. His last bout was “Fight of the Year” worthy. The former UFC lightweight champion knocked out Justin Gaethje, handing “The Highlight” his first career loss.

Since then, “The Underground King” revealed that the UFC gave him an offer for a new deal that wasn’t even close to what he was hoping for. After taking some time to stew over the circumstances, Alvarez has decided that he won’t compete until he gets a new deal that satisfies his needs.

Ariel Helwani spoke to Alvarez and he said the following:

Spoke to @Ealvarezfight today. Asked him about the possibility of fighting Dustin Poirier in Calgary on 7/28. “It’s not f*cking happening,” he said. “I’m not fighting until I get a new deal.” Alvarez currently has one fight left on his deal. Also … — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 2, 2018

Asked him if he’s been approached about fighting Nate Diaz on 8/4. He said he has not been offered Diaz for 227. He has long wanted to fight Diaz but reiterated he wants a new deal first. “UFC needs to stop playing games,” he added. “They know what I mean.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 2, 2018

Alvarez is the third ranked UFC lightweight. He is just behind Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor, and of course the champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. While Alvarez has said he’s willing to meet either Nurmagomedov for the title or Dustin Poirier in a rematch, he isn’t willing to do so without getting the deal he wants.

Back in July 2016, Alvarez finished Rafael dos Anjos in the first round to capture the 155-pound gold. In his first title defense, he was outclassed on the feet and lost via second-round TKO to Conor McGregor at UFC 205. He’s gone 1-0, 1 NC since that fight.

As far as a potential bout with Nate Diaz is concerned, this isn’t the first time that name has been brought up to Alvarez. The two were rumored to be in talks for a bout at UFC 211. Those rumors were correct, but Diaz turned the fight down. At the time, Alvarez was surprised that the bout couldn’t materialize.

