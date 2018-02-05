Eddie Alvarez Offers to be Replacement Fighter for UFC 223 Main Event

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is going to keep a close eye on the main event of UFC 223.

Fans, media, and even fighters do not know if Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov would be for the UFC’s official lightweight title or the interim title that Ferguson holds.

The UFC didn’t make it known when they announced this bout or at the introductory UFC 223 press conference in Boston. To say the least, everyone is confused about this fight announcement.

After a third attempt, they did not fight each other. Nurmagomedov and Ferguson’s highly-anticipated lightweight match-up was scrapped when Nurmagomedov was rushed to the hospital the day before the weigh-ins prior to the March 4, 2017 UFC 209 pay-per-view (PPV) event.

He was unable to compete in his scheduled interim lightweight title match in the co-main event, which was dubbed as the people’s main event.

Alvarez went on record during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour by stating that he is leaning towards the idea of either Khabib or Ferguson pulling out of the title. In case this does happen, which would no doubt disappoint fight fans around the world, he is already preparing himself as a possible replacement for either fighter.

The Statement

“I’m probably still going to end up fighting one of those guys. That fight probably is going to get scrapped,” Alvarez said. “They’re 0-for-3 there, so somebody might get scrapped, so I’ll be ready for that.”

UFC 223 is slated to take place on Saturday, April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

