Eddie Alvarez on Justin Gaethje Bout: ‘It’s Gonna be F*cking Nuts’

Eddie Alvarez can only guarantee a wild fracas when he meets Justin Gaethje.

This Saturday night (Dec. 2), Alvarez will do battle with Gaethje inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The lightweight tilt will be featured on the main card of UFC 218. Alvarez will look for his first win since July 2016.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour,” Alvarez said fans are in for a treat:

“I’m not expecting a different guy. He’s gonna, ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it’ type thing and his team knows that. The style has gotten him so far. But I’m gonna be honest, I don’t f*cking know. I don’t have a crystal ball, I don’t know what’s gonna happen on Saturday. And I’m not gonna lie to the fans. I will tell you this, it’s gonna be f*cking nuts.”