Eddie Alvarez Quotes ‘The Lion King’ While Discussing His Career

Leave it to Eddie Alvarez, “The Underground King,” to quote a kids movie when discussing his own fighting career.

Alvarez is currently filming the 26th edition of The Ultimate Fighter opposite fellow lightweight contender Justin Gaethje. He was asked Wednesday night on UFC Tonight about all the wars he has been in during his career.

“As Simba in ‘The Lion King’ says, ‘I laugh in the face of danger,'” Alvarez said. “Throughout my career, the more dangerous the opponent, I step up. I trust and believe in myself and I keep going at a high level and enjoy it, embrace it and look at Justin being a dangerous guy with a lot of weapons.”

After dropping the UFC title to Conor McGregor last November, Alvarez and Dustin Poirier battled to a no-contest in May following an illegal knee. The 33-year-old is also a former Bellator champion.