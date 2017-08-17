Eddie Alvarez Quotes ‘The Lion King’ While Discussing His Career

By
Dana Becker
-

Leave it to Eddie Alvarez, “The Underground King,” to quote a kids movie when discussing his own fighting career.

Alvarez is currently filming the 26th edition of The Ultimate Fighter opposite fellow lightweight contender Justin Gaethje. He was asked Wednesday night on UFC Tonight about all the wars he has been in during his career.

“As Simba in ‘The Lion King’ says, ‘I laugh in the face of danger,'” Alvarez said. “Throughout my career, the more dangerous the opponent, I step up. I trust and believe in myself and I keep going at a high level and enjoy it, embrace it and look at Justin being a dangerous guy with a lot of weapons.”

After dropping the UFC title to Conor McGregor last November, Alvarez and Dustin Poirier battled to a no-contest in May following an illegal knee. The 33-year-old is also a former Bellator champion.

Latest MMA News

Fabricio Werdum

Report: Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis on Tap For UFC 216

0
Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis may clash this October. MMAFighting.com's Ariel Helwani sent out a tweet revealing that Werdum vs. Lewis is being targeted for...
Stephen Espinoza Showtime

Stephen Espinoza Explains Why McGregor-Malignaggi Sparring Footage Wasn’t Used by Showtime

0
Stephen Espinoza has explained why Showtime hasn't used footage from Conor McGregor's sparring session with Paulie Malignaggi. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White recently...
Lyoto Machida

Report: Lyoto Machida vs. Derek Brunson Booked For UFC Sao Paulo

0
It looks like Lyoto Machida has a date with Derek Brunson in Sao Paulo. Combate reports that former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title...
video

LIVE: Floyd Mayweather Conference Call Today At 6 PM ET

0
Floyd Mayweather will get his turn with the media through a live conference call scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. Mayweather meets Conor McGregor...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier: Fighting is ‘Like a Cruel Mistress’

0
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier returned to his desk on UFC Tonight Wednesday, just weeks after his devastating loss to Jon Jones...
Load more