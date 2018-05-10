Eddie Alvarez Signals Rematch with Poirier is On

The long-awaited rematch between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier appears to be making its way to Calgary.

First meeting almost precisely one year to the day at UFC 211 in a classic, yet controversial encounter, Eddie Alvarez (29-5-1) and Dustin Poirier (23-5-1) have continued the war but have taken it outside of the Octagon and into social media. Dustin Poirier, in particular, has been aggressive with his verbiage towards Alvarez, insisting that they finish what they started in Dallas Texas. Thursday morning, Alvarez seems to finally be willing to give Poirier and the fans, the honor of running this fight back:

See you in Calgary @DustinPoirier best of luck my friend 👊🏻@ufc — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) May 10, 2018

With Poirier being nothing if not consistent with his desire to rematch Alvarez, it would seem that Alvarez has all but confirmed the fight will be taking place. Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier are both coming off a key victory over Justin Gaethje and are each knocking on the door to being the first challenger for lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. By fighting soon, the winner of the fight puts themselves in prime position to face Nurmagomedov in November if the promotion is unable to come to terms with their first choice for Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor or if McGregor is dealt a harsh blow from the long arm of the law.

Alvarez has also been vocal about wanting a new deal. Heading into the last fight of his contract, Alvarez has insisted that the only way he fights Poirier or anyone else is if he gets a new deal with the promotion. Speaking with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Alvarez was not subtle about his position:

“There’s not going to be an opponent or a bout agreement in the mail unless I’m ready to re-sign. So when we come to agreement to re-sign, then I’m sure there will be a bout agreement in the mail.”

Based on today’s tweet, the bout agreement is in the mail all right, and fight fans across the globe can’t wait until it delivers once again.

Who do think wins the rematch between Alvarez and Poirier?