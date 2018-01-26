Eddie Alvarez Rips Nate Diaz, Calls Him a ‘F*cking Dork’

Eddie Alvarez doesn’t have too many kind things to say about Nate Diaz.

Diaz made waves earlier this week when he teased a comeback. He said he was tired of seeing the lightweight division refuse to step up. He went on to hint at a return in May or June.

Alvarez was quick to throw out a challenge. Last year, Diaz was offered a bout with “The Underground King” but turned it down. It appears Alvarez has gotten word that Diaz is once again uninterested and he is none too pleased.

Alvarez took to Twitter and blasted Diaz:

“If You only want Conor there’s (nothing) wrong with that but keep it (real) with everyone @NateDiaz209 , don’t call out the entire division when you don’t want no work from anyone of us. It’s as phony as your whole character you f*cking dork. You changed man #Fakenews”

If You only want Connor there's nuttin wrong wit that but Keep it 💯 wit everyone @NateDiaz209 , don't call out the entire division when You don't want No work from anyone of Us . It's as phony as your whole character You fucking Dork . You changed man #Fakenews — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) January 26, 2018

In his last bout, Alvarez took on Justin Gaethje in a “Fight of the Year” candidate. Alvarez won the bout via third-round knockout. You’ll have to go back to Aug. 2016 to find Diaz’s last bout. He dropped a majority decision to Conor McGregor in their rematch.