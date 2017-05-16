Eddie Alvarez Says Dustin Poirier Wanted a Way Out of UFC 211

Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier have ditched the good sportsmanship quickly.

On the featured preliminary bout of UFC 211, Alvarez and Poirier went to war. The fight lived up to the hype before controversy ensued. Alvarez landed two illegal knees in the second round and the fight was ruled a no contest by referee Herb Dean. Many including Brian Stann have criticized the ruling as it was a situation that called for a disqualification.

Despite the situation, Poirier and Alvarez showed good sportsmanship. “The Diamond” urged fans not to boo his opponent, while Alvarez apologized for the knees. The kind words came to an end when Poirier filed for an appeal of the UFC 211 result.

Alvarez took to his Twitter account to claim Poirier knew he was on the ropes:

“Next fight is you … don’t get too excited. You’re not the first guy to hurt me badly before I finished him. Knee or no knee, you wanted out.”

Poirier didn’t stay silent and delivered a response.

Lol you’re silly. I’m gonna stop you next time.”