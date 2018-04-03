Eddie Alvarez Says he Was Too Big to Step up at UFC 223

Eddie Alvarez has explained why he couldn’t replace Tony Ferguson at UFC 223.

Ferguson was scheduled to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov to determine who would become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion. In a freak accident, Ferguson tore a ligament in his knee. He was pulled as a result and stripped of the interim lightweight gold.

Replacing him will be featherweight champion Max Holloway. “Blessed” is fighting on just six days’ notice. Alvarez was offered the fight, but there was a problem.

During a recent live stream on Instagram, Alvarez gave a rundown of why he couldn’t take the fight (via MMAFighting.com):

“Me and my wife were getting ready for Easter and I got a call from Lloyd, my manager. It was April first so just like you guys, I thought it was an April Fool’s joke. Then he told me Tony got hurt and when he told me how Tony got hurt, I really thought it was an April Fool’s joke, so I’m just as shocked and disappointed as you guys are. It would have been great to be ready for that fight and be ready to step in and save the day, but unfortunately, I am way, way too big to make the 155-pound limit on six days’ notice. I think most guys at 155, especially in the top five, can’t make that 155-pound limit on six days’ notice.”

UFC 223 takes place on April 7 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. MMA News will be on the scene during fight week and of course fight night. Be on the lookout for exclusive coverage of the event.

Do you believe Eddie Alvarez vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov is destined to take place?