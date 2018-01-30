Eddie Alvarez Says Nate Diaz Has an Ego Following Comeback Tease

Eddie Alvarez isn’t one to back down and he won’t change his stance for Nate Diaz.

Diaz recently teased making a return to mixed martial arts competition. Diaz said the “f*ckers” at lightweight were just waiting around to “do sh*t.” He then hinted at a return in May or June.

Alvarez blasted Diaz on Twitter and called him a “f*cking dork.” During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder explained why he went on a rant:

“When he said something, I just thought it was like — it was the equivalent of a guy, there’s a bunch of fighters in a group and some tough guy yells out, ‘You’re all a bunch of b*tches!’ and walks away. He had to expect at least one guy to turn around and say something. And when you say that, you’ve kinda got to be ready to fight someone, or at least one of the guys that you called out.”

The Conor McGregor Effect

“The Underground King” went on to say that Diaz is only interested in a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor.

“The more I think about it, the more I’m like: When Conor takes a break, Nate takes a break. Conor’s like, ‘I ain’t fighting until August,’ and Nate’s like, ‘Well, I ain’t fighting until July,’ or some sh*t. I guess his ego doesn’t let him say, ‘I just want to fight Conor.’ Just say it. Like, just be honest with everyone. If that’s who you want to fight, there’s nothing wrong with that. But don’t call everyone out if you don’t have any intention of fighting anybody.”

Diaz last fought back in Aug. 2016. He fell short in a rematch with McGregor via majority decision. As for Alvarez, he knocked out Justin Gaethje last month. It’s his first win since July 2016.

