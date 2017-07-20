Eddie Alvarez Says There’s a ‘Very Real Chance’ McGregor Can KO Mayweather

Eddie Alvarez is backing an old foe in his quest to dethrone Floyd Mayweather.

Alvarez and Conor McGregor fought in an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title bout at UFC 205 back in Nov. 2016. “Notorious” earned a second-round TKO victory to capture the 155-pound gold.

He’ll attempt to hand Mayweather the first professional boxing loss of his career on Aug. 26. During a recent appearance on ESPN‘s Five Rounds podcast, Alvarez said he was entertained by the McGregor-Mayweather tour:

“I was sitting back with some popcorn, really enjoying this tour they went through. The most comical thing for me, even when I watch movies, is the guy who’s so crazy confident about himself, with the mink jacket — to me, that is so funny. I wish I could be like that. As a fighter, I wish I could do that, so I could make people laugh. But I can’t, it’s not my style. I’m glad he does it. We need guys like that.”

As far as McGregor’s chances in the fight goes, Alvarez believes “Notorious” can pull off the upset.

“Within [the first] four rounds, if you don’t think Conor can knock this guy out, you’re an idiot or you just don’t know fighting. It can very well happen. If he doesn’t get it done by then, then it could look very one-sided. The technical boxing of Mayweather is enough to make it look really one-sided. But Conor, there is a very real chance that he can put him away.”