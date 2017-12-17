Eddie Alvarez Sees no Point in Rematch With Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier’s trash talk towards Eddie Alvarez is falling on deaf ears.

Back in May, Alvarez and Poirier did battle on the featured preliminary bout of UFC 211. It ended in controversy as Alvarez landed two illegal knees to a downed Poirier. The bout was ruled a no contest. Some felt Poirier was on the verge of finishing his opponent before the fight-ending foul.

Poirier has been calling for a rematch and even went as far as to call Alvarez a “b*tch.” Alvarez brushed “The Diamond” off during a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour:”

“Considering what I just did, that would be the silliest thing I could do. They put me against an undefeated rising star in Justin Gaethje. They were going to give Gaethje a title fight. If Justin Gaethje beat me, he was going to fight for a title. Didn’t happen. I knocked the guy out and he’s never been beat in his life.”