Eddie Alvarez Says he is Coming to Take Back His Division

UFC 205 saw Eddie Alvarez lose the lightweight championship to current champion Conor McGregor on Nov. 12, 2016.

“The Notorious” somewhat surprisingly made easier work of Alvarez tahn most had imagined possible. Three minutes into the second round, McGregor’s punishment dished out to the former champion in the first round culminated in a knockout for the Dubliner. A bad night at the office would be the understatement of the year…

With 2017 up and running, Alvarez is eyeing the championship once more. The Philadelphia native told Brian Stann on Stann’s Sirius XM Rush show Toe-2-Toe, his plans for taking back what he feels is his division:

“I had a bad night in November, and no problem. I got back on the horse about six weeks ago, met back up with my coaches, strength and conditioning coaches, Mark Henry and everybody, and we formulated a plan to come back to take over the division that I believe is mine… It was a small chapter in my full book that will be my career. It was a disastrous chapter but now we get to write some new good ones.”

Despite a hugely successful career in which he captured titles in various divisions including Bellator and the UFC, Alvarez feels that this period of time is the most crucial for his legacy and for his family’s future:

“I made a lot of money and I won a lot of world titles. I really feel that right now is the time in my career to dig deep because in the past it was very simple to pinpoint a reason why: my children. I needed to do something for the people that are looking up to me. So I found the last couple of months I needed to dig deep to find even more of a ‘why’ to move forward, although I’ve accomplished what I’ve accomplished. I’ve done that and I’m excited. I’m rejuvenated about the opportunity to get back into the cage and show what I’m made of.”

Alvarez’s meets Dustin Poirier at UFC 211 on May 13, 2017.