Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier 2 Set for UFC on FOX 30 in Canada

After jumping over a few hurdles, the highly anticipated rematch between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier is finally set for UFC on FOX 30 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 28

After jumping over a few hurdles, the highly anticipated rematch between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier is finally set for UFC on FOX 30 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 28

The deal came together late Thursday afternoon according to multiple sources with both sides agreeing the fight.

There were a few obstacles that delayed the fight coming together including Alvarez insisting on reaching an agreement with the UFC on a new contract as his current deal was set to expire following his next bout.

It appears that got settled but then Poirier had already moved on from the fight after setting a deadline for Alvarez to accept the matchup as he had been waiting for more than a week with no word that the bout was actually going to happen.

The UFC then came together with a better offer for Poirier, which ultimately led to the fight coming together for July.

See you in Calgary @DustinPoirier best of luck my friend 👊🏻@ufc — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) May 10, 2018

Alvarez and Poirier first met in May 2017 in a barnburner of a fight that ended in controversy. Following a blistering start from Poirier, Alvarez came storming back in the second round before unloading a pair of illegal knee strikes that brought an end to the fight.

Referee Herb Dean then declared the fight a no contest after Poirier was unable to continue.

Ever since then, Poirier has been anxiously awaiting the chance to settle the score with Alvarez and now the two top five ranked lightweights will battle it out in July with the winner likely taking a major step towards earning a title shot in 2018.

Who wins the rematch — Eddie Alvarez or Dustin Poirier? Sound off in the comments and let us know!