Eddie Alvarez Was ‘Shocked’ When Nate Diaz Declined Bout Agreement

Eddie Alvarez wasn’t expecting Nate Diaz to turn down a match-up with him.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder was rumored to have a bout set with Diaz for UFC 211 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13. Diaz decided not to take the bout.

Alvarez was a guest on “The MMA Hour” earlier today (March 6). The former lightweight kingpin said he was surprised when he was told Diaz wasn’t going to accept the contest. Now, Alvarez has his sights set on another high ranked 155-pounder on his road back to the title (via MMAMania.com):