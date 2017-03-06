Eddie Alvarez Was ‘Shocked’ When Nate Diaz Declined Bout Agreement

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Eddie Alvarez
Image Credit: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Eddie Alvarez wasn’t expecting Nate Diaz to turn down a match-up with him.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder was rumored to have a bout set with Diaz for UFC 211 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13. Diaz decided not to take the bout.

Alvarez was a guest on “The MMA Hour” earlier today (March 6). The former lightweight kingpin said he was surprised when he was told Diaz wasn’t going to accept the contest. Now, Alvarez has his sights set on another high ranked 155-pounder on his road back to the title (via MMAMania.com):

“I really thought Nate Diaz would’ve fought me. He said a lot of stuff in Mexico, looks at me funny in the lobby and shit like that, so I thought if worse comes to worse, Nate will definitely fight me. So I was shocked when they gave him a bout agreement and he said no to that. I thought he would fight me for sure, so, I don’t know what’s up with him. We’re just trying to get somebody I can get excited about. We should know in a couple of days or so. If Khabib (Nurmagomedov) isn’t fighting Tony (Ferguson), I’d like to fight Tony.”

