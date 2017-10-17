Eddie Bravo: Can Tony Ferguson Beat Conor McGregor? Hell Yeah he Can

Tony Ferguson’s jiu-jitsu coach Eddie Bravo is backing his fighter all the way for a potential unification bout with Conor McGregor.

Ferguson captured the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title at UFC 216. “El Cucuy” submitted Kevin Lee in the third round to capture the gold. UFC President Dana White claimed Ferguson vs. McGregor “has to happen.”

Bravo agrees and during an appearance on BJ Penn Radio, he showed confidence in Ferguson:

“Is Tony a worse matchup for McGregor than Nate Diaz? Maybe. That could be a possibility. I mean, Nate Diaz did beat McGregor already, so it’s really hard to predict. It’s very hard to predict. And I don’t like predicting fights. Can Tony beat McGregor? Hell yeah he can. Can he beat him on the feet? Hell yeah he can. Can he beat him on the ground? Hell yeah he can. But Conor can knock anybody out. He has tremendous power, so you don’t know how it’s going to play out, but we’re going to be prepared. That you can count on.”