Eddie Bravo on Argument With Michael Bisping: ‘He Was Getting Kinda Insulted’

Michael Bisping isn’t afraid of a verbal sparring session with anyone, that includes his friend and jiu-jitsu practitioner Eddie Bravo.

Following the World Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Awards, the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder got in an expletive-filled argument with Bravo. “The Count” appeared intoxicated during his rant, but Bravo admitted on Joe Rogan’s podcast that alcohol was in his system as well.

In the end, all is well between the two as Bravo said Bisping apologized for what transpired. For a moment, however, it appeared Bisping took a compliment the wrong way (via Bloody Elbow):