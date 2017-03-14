Eddie Bravo on Argument With Michael Bisping: ‘He Was Getting Kinda Insulted’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Michael Bisping
Image Credit: Matt King/Getty Images

Michael Bisping isn’t afraid of a verbal sparring session with anyone, that includes his friend and jiu-jitsu practitioner Eddie Bravo.

Following the World Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Awards, the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder got in an expletive-filled argument with Bravo. “The Count” appeared intoxicated during his rant, but Bravo admitted on Joe Rogan’s podcast that alcohol was in his system as well.

In the end, all is well between the two as Bravo said Bisping apologized for what transpired. For a moment, however, it appeared Bisping took a compliment the wrong way (via Bloody Elbow):

“I said he visually improves from fight to fight, and you can see it. I’m sure he’s sick of hearing that. I was complimenting him, and I can see how he thought that implied he was subpar at one point. He was like, ‘I take offense to that man! I was always a bad ass since the Ultimate Fighter show.’ I understand where he’s coming from. We were trying to talk about fighting GSP. We were arguing, and he was getting kinda insulted. ‘I’m insulted when people say that!’ I’m sorry! I get it. I was trying to compliment you, but I see how you — I should’ve kept my mouth shut.”

