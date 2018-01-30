Eddie Bravo: Tony Ferguson Will Throw Fire at Khabib on The Ground

Tony Ferguson’s coach is backing his fighter all the way leading to the big April showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On April 7, Ferguson will put his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight gold on the line against Nurmagomedov. The title fight is set to headline UFC 223. The event takes place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Nurmagomedov has been known for his excellent ground control. He also has solid offense while in control of his opponents. It’s a very draining style that no one has found the answer too.

During a recent appearance on WFAN’s Outside the Cage podcast, Eddie Bravo said “The Eagle’s” opponents have played into his hands (via Bloody Elbow):

“Nobody is doing what he’s doing with his ground and pound, with his takedowns, with his ground control, and his smashing. He’s the best, probably of all time, really. It’s a tall order, but most people are running from Khabib when they’re on the ground. They’re spending most of their time trying to get back up, trying to drag themselves up on the fence, and he just rides them and drags them down.”

Tony Ferguson: Not Your Average Lightweight

He then said that Ferguson will be relentless off his back if the fight gets to that point.

“That’s a good strategy in certain situations. But we’re going to turn around and attack him. We’re going to thank him for taking Tony down, and we’re going to throw some fire at him. It’s going to be different. No one has done that.”

In his last outing, Ferguson captured the interim UFC lightweight title, submitting Kevin Lee. Nurmagomedov took on Edson Barboza over two months later. He turned in a dominant performance, winning by unanimous decision.

What do you think fight fans? Does Ferguson stand a chance if he’s taken down? Sound off in the comments below.