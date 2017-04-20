Eddie Wineland Feels One Punch Can Spell Trouble For John Dodson

Eddie Wineland has great faith in his punching power.
Wineland certainly can be justified in having confidence in his hands. In his 23 professional mixed martial arts (MMA) victories, Wineland has scored 14 knockouts. The last time Wineland went the distance in victory was back in Dec. 2012.
He won’t be facing a slouch in the stand-up department either. John Dodson has knocked out nine opponents in his 18 professional MMA wins. Wineland and “The Magician” will go one-on-one this Saturday night (April 22) as part of the main card of UFC Fight Night 108.
During a recent appearance on MMAJunkie Radio, Wineland said Dodson will be in trouble once he gets cracked with a left or right hand:
“I look at Dodson kind of like Benavidez. He’s small, but he’s very fast. The size isn’t to be overlooked, because he’s been fighting guys bigger than him his whole career. He went down to ’25 and fought guys that were his size and had very good success. He’s had good success at 135. I just think that as soon as I find a home for my right hand, or even my left hand, I think he’s going to realize he’s in for trouble. He claims he’s never been knocked out, but neither had (Scott) Jorgensen when I fought him. Everybody I put my hands on, they all fall down. Whether they stay down or get back up, I’m going to knock them right back down. I think he brings a speed factor. He moves a lot, I move a lot – so it’s going to be a matter of who finds a home first.”