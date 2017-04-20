Eddie Wineland Feels One Punch Can Spell Trouble For John Dodson

Eddie Wineland has great faith in his punching power.

Wineland certainly can be justified in having confidence in his hands. In his 23 professional mixed martial arts (MMA) victories, Wineland has scored 14 knockouts. The last time Wineland went the distance in victory was back in Dec. 2012.

He won’t be facing a slouch in the stand-up department either. John Dodson has knocked out nine opponents in his 18 professional MMA wins. Wineland and “The Magician” will go one-on-one this Saturday night (April 22) as part of the main card of UFC Fight Night 108.

During a recent appearance on MMAJunkie Radio, Wineland said Dodson will be in trouble once he gets cracked with a left or right hand: