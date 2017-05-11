Edir Terry on Gleidson DeJesus Fight: ‘He Hasn’t Seen an Animal’ (Exclusive)

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Edir Terry
Image taken from Edir Terry's Twitter account

Edir Terry is confident in his ability to finish Gleidson DeJesus.

Terry and DeJesus will compete on May 19 inside the Pembroke Pines City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The bantamweight tilt is set to be part of the main card of Titan FC 44. The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 7 p.m. ET.

MMANews.com‘s very own Tim Thompson had a chance to speak with Terry. “Belico” detailed a bit of history with his teammates and DeJesus:

“I know a little bit about him because he fought two of my teammates back in the day. He won against both of them by unanimous decision due to the ground game. I’ve seen him out there. I know he’s a well-rounded fighter, he likes to strike, he likes to wrestle, he likes to grapple. Honestly, I don’t care what he brings to the table. I’ve been training with the best of the best. I wrestle, I grapple and I strike. Whatever the fight takes, I honestly don’t care. I come to fight, that’s about it.”

While his teammates couldn’t defeat DeJesus, Terry feels he’ll be the one to stop DeJesus in his tracks.

“He hasn’t seen an animal. The animal that he’s about to see on May 19th is a completely different fighter compared to my other teammates. That’s for sure. The way I see it, I’m gonna knock him out in the second round after I play with him with my wrestling, and my jiu-jitsu, and my striking.”

You can listen to the full interview below:

Latest MMA News

Edir Terry

Edir Terry on Gleidson DeJesus Fight: ‘He Hasn’t Seen an Animal’ (Exclusive)

0
Edir Terry is confident in his ability to finish Gleidson DeJesus. Terry and DeJesus will compete on May 19 inside the Pembroke Pines City Center in Pembroke...
Demian Maia

Demian Maia Says The UFC Didn’t Promise Title Shot With UFC 211 Win

0
Demian Maia doesn't appear discontent with not being promised a title shot with a UFC 211 victory. Maia will step inside the Octagon this Saturday...
GSP Bisping

Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre Off, Says Dana White

0
UFC president Dana White isn't forcing the middleweight division to wait around for Georges St-Pierre. White told FOX Sports Australia late Wednesday night that the...
Stipe Miocic

UFC 211’s Stipe Miocic More Worried About Winning Than His Legacy

0
Don't talk to Stipe Miocic about building a legacy. Miocic will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title for the second time this Saturday...

The Ultimate Fighter Recap: Another Win by Team Dillashaw

3
James Krause made T.J. Dillashaw look like a genius, pushing the UFC bantamweight champions record as coach on The Ultimate Fighter to 4-0. Krause scored...
video

Tim Elliott Replaces Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Night 110: New Zealand

0
Ben Nguyen found a suitable replacement anxious to return to the Octagon Wednesday night, as Tim Elliott volunteered to replace Joseph Benavidez. A few hours...
Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar Feels Title Shot is Within Reach With Win at UFC 211

0
Frankie Edgar believes another title shot is in his future should he defeat Yair Rodriguez. "The Answer" meets "El Pantera" inside the American Airlines Center...
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic Believes ‘The Rub’ Will Lead him Past Junior Dos Santos

0
UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic stole a quote from Joe Rogan while discussing his UFC 211 main event fight this Saturday night vs. Junior...

Daniel Cormier Issues Challenge to Jon Jones: ‘Sign The Damn Contract’

0
UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier lost his cool Wednesday night while co-hosting UFC Tonight. Cormier was asked to respond to recent social media comments...
video

Is Stipe Miocic The Biggest Rival to Junior Dos Santos?

0
Remember a few years ago when Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos put on a series of fights over the UFC heavyweight title? Many considered...