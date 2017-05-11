Edir Terry on Gleidson DeJesus Fight: ‘He Hasn’t Seen an Animal’ (Exclusive)

Edir Terry is confident in his ability to finish Gleidson DeJesus.

Terry and DeJesus will compete on May 19 inside the Pembroke Pines City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The bantamweight tilt is set to be part of the main card of Titan FC 44. The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 7 p.m. ET.

MMANews.com‘s very own Tim Thompson had a chance to speak with Terry. “Belico” detailed a bit of history with his teammates and DeJesus:

“I know a little bit about him because he fought two of my teammates back in the day. He won against both of them by unanimous decision due to the ground game. I’ve seen him out there. I know he’s a well-rounded fighter, he likes to strike, he likes to wrestle, he likes to grapple. Honestly, I don’t care what he brings to the table. I’ve been training with the best of the best. I wrestle, I grapple and I strike. Whatever the fight takes, I honestly don’t care. I come to fight, that’s about it.”

While his teammates couldn’t defeat DeJesus, Terry feels he’ll be the one to stop DeJesus in his tracks.

“He hasn’t seen an animal. The animal that he’s about to see on May 19th is a completely different fighter compared to my other teammates. That’s for sure. The way I see it, I’m gonna knock him out in the second round after I play with him with my wrestling, and my jiu-jitsu, and my striking.”

You can listen to the full interview below: