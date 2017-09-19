Edmond Tarverdyan Blasts Critics: ‘I Know my Sh*t & Shut up’

Edmond Tarverdyan has heard enough of his critics.

Tarverdyan is best known for being the coach of Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne. At first, things went well for Tarverdyan and his Glendale Fighting Club. Rousey was the most dominant women’s fighter in all of mixed martial arts and Browne had a vicious TKO win over Brendan Schaub.

Things took a turn for the worst when Rousey was knocked out by Holly Holm and Browne went 1-5 in his last six outings. Rousey’s attempted comeback was derailed in 48 seconds by Amanda Nunes.

Many have criticized Tarverdyan as they felt Rousey made basic boxing mistakes. They also blasted the coach for the advice he’d give Browne. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Tarverdyan responded to his critics:

“I know how to speak to my fighter. Isn’t that true? You should know how to speak to your fighter. What do you think? Don’t you think I’ve trained Travis Browne and I don’t know how to speak to Travis Browne? You do and I don’t? I train that guy every day and I don’t know how to encourage him or not encourage him or give him advice with a proper way, with a proper tone, with a proper voice?”

He then talked about coaches who went out of their way to criticize him as well.

“I have hundreds of you private messaging me saying, ‘Coach, you’ve done an amazing job with Ronda, oh my god, amazing. Happy faces.’ What happened to that? And I called him, he apologized. He knows what’s up, but I’m saying it in public, so they could all know. I know my shit and shut up.”