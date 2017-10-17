Edson Barboza Claims UFC Offered Him Bout With Nurmagomedov

If Edson Barboza is to be believed, then we may be seeing him take on Khabib Nurmagomedov soon.

Nurmagomedov recently called for an interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title bout with Tony Ferguson. He said in the meantime, Conor McGregor should have a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz.

Barboza says, “not so fast.”

The third ranked lightweight in the UFC is riding a three-fight winning streak. Barboza recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” He claims to have been offered a fight with Nurmagomedov at UFC 219:

“They offered me this fight and I accepted it. I said I’ll be ready for December 30, and it’s on him now. We’ll see what he does. I saw an interview with him yesterday and he said he’ll fight me if Conor fights Ferguson, and Dana (White) already said that fight will happen, so I believe my next fight will be against Khabib.”

Barboza went on to say that the fight is a no brainer.

“I definitely want to fight him. He’s definitely one of the best and I respect him, I respect his team. He’s definitely one of the best 155 in the world. He’s the No. 2 and I’m the No. 3, and that’s the fight that makes sense for us.”

Do you think “The Eagle” will accept this fight?