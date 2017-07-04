Edson Barboza Explains Why Conor McGregor Should be Stripped of Title

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Getty Images

Edson Barboza doesn’t believe Conor McGregor should be recognized as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder.

McGregor is the reigning 155-pound champion, but he won’t be defending his title until at least the end of 2017. On Aug. 26, he’ll battle Floyd Mayweather in a boxing “super fight.”

During a recent appearance on the “Fight Society” podcast, Barboza said “Notorious” should be stripped of his gold (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Conor stays out for a long time. I don’t think he worries about the UFC, don’t worry about the division. He (doesn’t) respect us, and the UFC don’t get his belt. I really don’t understand why the UFC got the belt from (Germaine de Randamie) and why the UFC (doesn’t) get the belt from Conor? Take the belt (from) Conor. I really don’t understand. I think this belt in the UFC, Conor’s not a real champ.”

He went on to say that McGregor is only focused on boxing and not giving mixed martial arts any thought.

“This guy is thinking about boxing; he’s thinking about another sport. He don’t think about the UFC. He don’t think about the division. That’s my job; that’s my work. I’m in the UFC to get the belt. I’m in the UFC to be the champ. I know I deserve the chance. This guy, because of him, our division is stuck. That’s not good. This guy doesn’t respect nobody. He doesn’t respect the UFC, and he’s still champ. That’s crazy.”

Latest MMA News

Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier Says he Badgered Dana White to Get Jon Jones at UFC 214

0
Daniel Cormier wanted Jon Jones over Jimi Manuwa at UFC 214 on July 8. After his UFC 210 victory, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light...
Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate Gives Her Take on de Randamie’s Refusal to Fight Cyborg

0
Miesha Tate sees valid points in Germaine de Randamie's refusal to fight Cris Cyborg. Tate also sees why fans would be disappointed in not seeing...
Conor McGregor

Edson Barboza Explains Why Conor McGregor Should be Stripped of Title

1
Edson Barboza doesn't believe Conor McGregor should be recognized as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder. McGregor is the reigning 155-pound champion, but...
Fabricio Werdum

Fabricio Werdum: ‘I Want to Fight For The Title Again’ After UFC 213

0
Fabricio Werdum has his sights set on gold once again. Werdum once held the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title. In his first defense, he...
Tonya Evinger

Tonya Evinger: ‘I Knew I Wasn’t Going to Get The Easy Route’

0
Tonya Evinger wasn't counting on having an easy entrance in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Evinger had been regarded by many as the best female...
Load more