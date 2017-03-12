Edson Barboza on Calling For Tony Ferguson Rematch: ‘I’m Ready to Fight Five Rounds’

Edson Barboza is ready for a five-round scrap.

Barboza is coming off another highlight reel knockout. This time it was at the expense of Beneil Dariush. Early on, Dariush was having success in not giving his opponent much room to throw kicks. Dariush was able to land some kicks of his own and had a strong showing in the first round.

In the end, it didn’t matter as Barboza flattened Dariush with a jumping knee. The No. 5 ranked lightweight has now beaten Anthony Pettis, Gilbert Melendez, and Dariush in his current three-fight winning streak. Barboza has at least held his fifth spot and is likely to move up as Rafael dos Anjos has plans on moving up to welterweight.

Speaking with the media (via MMAJunkie.com), Barboza explained why he called for a rematch with Tony Ferguson inside the Octagon: