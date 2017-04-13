Edson Barboza on Conor McGregor: ‘I Really Don’t Care About Him’

Edson Barboza doesn’t appear to be too concerned with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Conor McGregor.
Barboza currently sits at the the fifth spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings. He is riding a three-fight winning streak. He’s beaten Anthony Pettis, Gilbert Melendez, and Beneil Dariush in his current span.
McGregor isn’t expected to be inside the Octagon anytime soon. “Notorious” has been eyeing a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. That leaves the 155-pound division in a bit of uncertainty.
Despite the circumstances, Barboza told MMAJunkie Radio that he doesn’t care when or if McGregor returns to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition:
“I think McGregor is not the real champ. He has the belt, but – I have more than, almost 20 fights in this division. Ferguson has more than 10 fights in this division. Khabib (Nurmagomedov) has almost 10 fights in this division. And I think the next champ is going to be the fight for the interim belt. And I really hope the UFC gives me a chance to fight with Tony Ferguson, because he said he wants to fight, and I want to fight, too. I hope the UFC gives me this chance. I don’t really think about this guy. I don’t keep my focus on him. I really don’t care about him.”