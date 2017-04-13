Edson Barboza on Conor McGregor: ‘I Really Don’t Care About Him’

Edson Barboza doesn’t appear to be too concerned with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Conor McGregor.

Barboza currently sits at the the fifth spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings. He is riding a three-fight winning streak. He’s beaten Anthony Pettis, Gilbert Melendez, and Beneil Dariush in his current span.

McGregor isn’t expected to be inside the Octagon anytime soon. “Notorious” has been eyeing a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. That leaves the 155-pound division in a bit of uncertainty.

Despite the circumstances, Barboza told MMAJunkie Radio that he doesn’t care when or if McGregor returns to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition: