Edson Barboza on Conor McGregor: ‘I Really Don’t Care About Him’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Edson Barboza
Image Credit: Getty Images

Edson Barboza doesn’t appear to be too concerned with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Conor McGregor.

Barboza currently sits at the the fifth spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings. He is riding a three-fight winning streak. He’s beaten Anthony Pettis, Gilbert Melendez, and Beneil Dariush in his current span.

McGregor isn’t expected to be inside the Octagon anytime soon. “Notorious” has been eyeing a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. That leaves the 155-pound division in a bit of uncertainty.

Despite the circumstances, Barboza told MMAJunkie Radio that he doesn’t care when or if McGregor returns to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition:

“I think McGregor is not the real champ. He has the belt, but – I have more than, almost 20 fights in this division. Ferguson has more than 10 fights in this division. Khabib (Nurmagomedov) has almost 10 fights in this division. And I think the next champ is going to be the fight for the interim belt. And I really hope the UFC gives me a chance to fight with Tony Ferguson, because he said he wants to fight, and I want to fight, too. I hope the UFC gives me this chance. I don’t really think about this guy. I don’t keep my focus on him. I really don’t care about him.”

LATEST NEWS

Marlon Moraes

Marlon Moraes vs. Raphael Assuncao Set For UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro

0
Marlon Moraes is making his way to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). After vacating his World Series of Fighting (WSOF) bantamweight championship, many fans and...
Krzysztof Jotko

Krzysztof Jotko Believes ‘Difficult’ Move to Florida Will be Worth it

0
Krzysztof Jotko has Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold on his mind and he feels a move to Florida will help him reach his goal. Jotko...
video

UFC on FOX 24: Highlights From Open Workouts in Kansas City

0
The fighters of UFC on FOX 24 took over the Power and Light District in Kansas City Thursday, holding open workouts. UFC flyweight champion Demetrious...
Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling on Fight With Augusto Mendes: ‘I Can’t Afford a Third Loss Here’

0
Aljamain Sterling realizes that another loss could put him in a tough spot. This Saturday night (April 15), Sterling will look to avoid his third...
Edson Barboza

Edson Barboza on Conor McGregor: ‘I Really Don’t Care About Him’

0
Edson Barboza doesn't appear to be too concerned with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Conor McGregor. Barboza currently sits at the the fifth...