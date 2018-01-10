Edson Barboza on UFC 219 Loss: ‘I Really Didn’t Expect That to Happen’

Edson Barboza has had some time to reflect on his lopsided loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In the final Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event of 2017, Barboza took on Nurmagomedov. The bout served as the co-main event of UFC 219. The action was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Barboza was controlled and beaten up on the ground for three rounds. He lost the fight via unanimous decision. Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Barboza said it’s a tough pill to swallow:

”I really didn’t expect that to happen, man. I was very upset the week after the fight because I was well prepared, had a wonderful camp. It was a tough loss, no doubt about it.”

He went on to say that Nurmagomedov did exactly what he expected, but he simply couldn’t stop the execution.

”It was pretty much how we imagined it. I knew he wouldn’t take me down in the middle of the Octagon. I knew that his only chance to take me down was close to the fence, so I obviously worked that a lot, but he was able to impose his game, and I couldn’t get out of there. That was the problem. I fell in his game, I spent 15 minutes doing his game.”