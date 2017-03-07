Edson Barboza Says Fight With Beneil Dariush Will be a War

Edson Barboza is prepared for a tough battle against Beneil Dariush.

Barboza battles Dariush this Saturday night (March 11) inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night Event.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Barboza said he isn’t expecting his bout with the No. 9 ranked UFC lightweight to be easy. In fact, the No. 5 ranked lightweight is gearing up for a three-round frenzy: