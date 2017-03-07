Edson Barboza Says Fight With Beneil Dariush Will be a War

Edson Barboza is prepared for a tough battle against Beneil Dariush.
Barboza battles Dariush this Saturday night (March 11) inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night Event.
In a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Barboza said he isn’t expecting his bout with the No. 9 ranked UFC lightweight to be easy. In fact, the No. 5 ranked lightweight is gearing up for a three-round frenzy:
“I know it’s going to be war. Every time I step into the cage, everyone knows it’s going to be a good fight – a war. This time won’t be any different. I visualize myself as the winner. In the end, I’ll have my hand raised. Of course, I respect him a lot. He’s an excellent fighter from a great team. But I’m heading there to win this fight. When the cage door closes, it’s just me, my opponent, and the referee. It doesn’t matter where in the world we are. Fighting in Brazil is different for me, of course. I hope the place is packed, and everyone is cheering at the top of their lungs. Without a doubt, I’ll have the entire crowd backing me, on my way to victory.”