Edson Barboza Says Tony Ferguson Rematch is on His Mind

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Edson Barboza
Image Credit: Getty Images

Edson Barboza will fight any lightweight ranked ahead of him, but one bout stands out the most.

Barboza is coming off a sensational flying knee knockout over Beneil Dariush two weeks ago. With the win, Barboza maintained his fifth spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight rankings.

Speaking with Flo Combat, Barboza said a rematch with Tony Ferguson is his ideal match-up:

“I want to have the opportunity to fight someone who is ahead of me in the rankings or fight for the interim belt. I don’t know what the UFC will do about Khabib now, but Ferguson is there to fight. So I’m ready to fight Ferguson. It would be great to get an opportunity to have this rematch against him – that’s on my mind now. The main thing is that it would be a whole camp. The first time I fought against him, it was only four weeks of training. It’s no excuse, ever, but he hit me with a kick there that shook me a little. The only thing I would do differently (in a rematch against Ferguson) would be to have a one-on-one Camp, my nine or ten weeks of training. I think that would make a difference.”

