Edson Barboza vs. Kevin Lee ‘Close to Being Finalized’

A lightweight clash between Edson Barboza and Kevin Lee may be on the horizon.

Mixed martial arts journalist Ariel Helwani revealed that a bout between Barboza and Lee is close to being finalized. Atlantic City, Rio, and Chicago have all been discussed as possible bout locations. Check out the tweet below:

UFC is targeting a lightweight fight between Edson Barboza and Kevin Lee, sources say. Close to being finalized. Still up in the air which card it would be on. Could be PPV or a FN main event. Developing. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 22, 2018

Rebound City

In his last outing, Barboza was manhandled by Khabib Nurmagomedov. He lost via unanimous decision by wide margins. It was an impressive feat for “The Eagle,” as Barboza was riding a three-fight winning streak.

Lee also fell short in his last bout. “The Motown Phenom” took on Tony Ferguson for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim lightweight title. After two competitive rounds, Lee was submitted in the third frame.

It is important to note that nothing has been made official at this time. Stick with MMANews.com for more details as they become available.

Alright fight fans, as always MMA News is eager to hear from you. Do you think Edson Barboza vs. Kevin Lee will become a reality? If it does, who would you pick to emerge victorious? Give us your two cents below in the comments section and let your voice be heard. You might run into some like-minded folks.