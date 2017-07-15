Eduardo Dantas-Darrion Caldwell Back on for Bellator 184 This October

By
Dana Becker
-

Darrion Caldwell will get his shot at Eduardo Dantas and the Bellator bantamweight championship, as the two will headline Bellator 184 later this year.

Officials confirmed the fight for Bellator 184 on October 6 from the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Dantas (20-4) and Caldwell (10-1) were set to meet at Bellator 177 before an injury forced Caldwell out. Dantas remained on the card, defeating Leandro Higo in a non-title fight after Higo missed weight.

The 27-year-old Dantas is 13-2 over his last 15 fights, while Caldwell avenged his only pro defeat with a win over Joe Taimanglo recently.

Also announced for the Spike broadcast was the co-main event, which will see Daniel Straus (24-7) take on Emmanuel Sanchez (15-3). Straus, a two-time champion, lost to Patricio “Pitbull” Freire for the belt in his most recent appearance, while Sanchez has won six fights since the start of 2015.

