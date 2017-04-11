Eduardo Dantas on Bellator 177: ‘What I do Best, Which is Punch his Face’

Bellator bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas has one objective for this Friday at Bellator 177.

Dantas will headline the Spike card from Budapest against Leandro Higo, who stepped in as a replacement for Darrion Caldwell and will be making his promotional debut.

“I’m very happy to be here. I want to say thank you to my opponent for accepting this fight,” Dantas said. “And I’m ready to show you what I do best, which is to punch his face.”

The 28-year-old Dantas has won three straight, all via decision, including a win last June that netted him the Bellator title by besting Marcos Galvao. He defended it successfully vs. Joe Warren in December and is now 19-4 in his career.

“Thank you to Bellator for supporting me and thank you Budapest for the opportunity,” Dantas said.