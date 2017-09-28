Eduardo Dantas Says He’s Close to Being Best Bantamweight Ever

Eduardo Dantas believes people will recognize him as the best bantamweight of all time.

Dantas defends his Bellator bantamweight title against Darrion Caldwell on Oct. 6. The action takes place inside the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The title bout will headline Bellator 184.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Dantas said his accolades speak for itself:

“I’m nearing my goal – to be the best bantamweight in history. I’ll chop down whoever is standing in front of me. I only lost once in Bellator, and I got payback. So I’m not really 10-1. Since I returned the favor, I feel undefeated.”

He then said he will continue to defeat all who oppose him.

“Whoever is on my way during my climb, I’ll beat them all. I see myself as the best bantamweight in the world. I just need to beat all the top guys to prove it. I want for Bellator to hire them all, so everyone can see that I’m the best of the best.”