Eduardo Dantas vs. Darrion Caldwell Announced as Bellator 177 Headliner

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Bellator MMA/Spike

Bellator is making its return to Hungary.

Today (Feb. 8) the promotion announced that Bellator 177 will take place inside the Budapest Sports Arena on April 14. Reigning bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas (19-4) will defend his title against Darrion Caldwell (10-1) in the main event.

After losing his title in an upset to Joe Warren, “DuDu” has gone on a three-fight winning streak. This includes winning back his championship against Marcos Galvao in June 2016. He also got his revenge when he successfully defended his title against Warren in their rematch.

Caldwell entered Bellator with a ton of promise and he has, for the most part, lived up to the billing. The former All-American started off his mixed martial arts (MMA) career red hot with a record of 9-0 and five finishes. His biggest win in that stretch was a submission victory over Warren.

“The Wolf” hit a bump in the road when he was submitted by Joe Taimanglo in a stunner. Caldwell got his revenge in their second contest. He emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

Also on the card will be a featherweight scrap between Adam Borics (5-0) and Anthony Taylor (1-2). Borics was born in Hungary, so he is sure to have the crowd on his side. In his last outing, Borics submitted Manuel Bilic with a triangle choke in the second round. He will be making his Bellator debut.

Taylor is looking to rebound from his loss to SBG Ireland’s James Gallagher back in Dec. 2016. All of the “Pretty Boy’s” professional bouts have been inside the Bellator cage. His amateur record is 1-6, leaving his total MMA fighting record at 2-8. He is sure to be an underdog, but as proven before anything can happen in this sport.

Bellator 177 is set to air on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET. Bellator Kickboxing 6 will air right after at 11 p.m. ET. A welterweight title rematch between champion Zoltan Laszak (11-2) and Karim Ghajji (97-13-1) will headline the kickboxing portion.

