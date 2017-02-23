Elias Theodorou Explains Why He’d Like a Bout With Rashad Evans

After winning two straight bouts, Elias Theodorou is shooting for the stars.

Following his unanimous decision victory over Cezar Ferreira at this past Sunday night’s (Feb. 19) Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Theodorou expressed interest in facing the winner of Rashad Evans vs. Daniel Kelly.

Evans, who is a former UFC light heavyweight champion, will make his middleweight debut against Kelly inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 4. It’ll be “Suga’s” 26th professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout.

BJ Penn Radio recently had “The Spartan” on their show as a guest. Theodorou went a little more in-depth on why a match-up with Evans intrigues him: