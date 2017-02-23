Elias Theodorou Explains Why He’d Like a Bout With Rashad Evans

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
Elias Theodorou
Image Credit: UFC's official YouTube channel

After winning two straight bouts, Elias Theodorou is shooting for the stars.

Following his unanimous decision victory over Cezar Ferreira at this past Sunday night’s (Feb. 19) Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Theodorou expressed interest in facing the winner of Rashad Evans vs. Daniel Kelly.

Evans, who is a former UFC light heavyweight champion, will make his middleweight debut against Kelly inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 4. It’ll be “Suga’s” 26th professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout.

BJ Penn Radio recently had “The Spartan” on their show as a guest. Theodorou went a little more in-depth on why a match-up with Evans intrigues him:

“I have a lot of respect for him. Obviously, with him being an Ultimate Fighter winner and a former champion, he’s more than a name. He’s relevant. As someone who just beat another Ultimate Fighter winner in [Cezar Ferreira], why [would I] not add another Ultimate Fighter winner and champion. I got into this sport to fight the best of the best, and I think Rashad at 185 pounds would be a very tough challenge. He obviously has experience on me, just overall veteran experience, and it’d be great because he’s a name.”

