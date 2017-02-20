Elias Theodorou Targeting Bout With Winner of Rashad Evans vs. Daniel Kelly

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Image Credit: Jeffrey Basinger

Elias Theodorou is eyeing a higher level of competition for his next bout.

Last night (Feb. 19), Theodorou earned a unanimous decision victory over Cezar Ferreira. The bout took place inside the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. “The Spartan” has improved his record to 13-1.

Having won two straight bouts, Theodorou wants to test his skills even further. Theodorou isn’t currently in the top-15 on the UFC’s official middleweight rankings. After his bout with Ferreira, “The Spartan” told MMAJunkie.com that he’d like to face the winner of Rashad Evans vs. Daniel Kelly:

“I really wanted to be the one who welcomed Rashad Evans into the middleweight division. Obviously, he’s fighting another really tough alumni, Dan Kelly. I’d love to take the winner of that one. Dan, we shared room and board for seven weeks, and we may not have been the best of friends in there, but I think we both have a mutual respect for each other. And then Rashad Evans is Rashad Evans. He’s a true legend, a true champion and honestly someone I admire, as both ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ winner, a champion and a great ambassador for the sport.”

Evans, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder, will make his middleweight debut against Kelly at UFC 209 on March 4.

