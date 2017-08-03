Ellerbe: Conor McGregor Has an Awkward Style & Great Timing

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

The CEO of Mayweather Promotions continues to be impressed by Conor McGregor.

On Aug. 26, McGregor will step inside the boxing ring for the first time in his fighting career. He’ll do battle against Floyd Mayweather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Money” will be looking to end his career with a perfect 50-0 record.

Speaking with Fight Hub TV, Ellerbe said Mayweather’s team is preparing for McGregor’s unique fighting style (via Bloody Elbow):

“I think he brings a lot of things to the fight. He has an awkward style that is kinda difficult to prepare for, and he’s very strong. He has great timing. I’m impressed. You gotta respect the guy. When he says he’s gonna do something, he’s been doing it. He’s not gonna do that to Floyd Mayweather, but he’s been able to do that.”

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor

Ellerbe: Conor McGregor Has an Awkward Style & Great Timing

0
The CEO of Mayweather Promotions continues to be impressed by Conor McGregor. On Aug. 26, McGregor will step inside the boxing ring for the first...
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen Rips Tito Ortiz For Antics at Bellator NYC

0
Chael Sonnen isn't holding back on his thoughts of Tito Ortiz. Back in Feb. 2017, Ortiz defeated Sonnen via first-round submission. The rivalry was heated...
Demetrious Johnson

Malki Kawa: Demetrious Johnson & Dana White Buried The Hatchet

0
It appears Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has squashed another beef. White is no stranger to being involved in verbal sparring sessions. He's...
Jon Jones

UFC Rankings: Jon Jones Regains No. 1 Spot on Pound-For-Pound List

0
Jon Jones has reclaimed his top spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pound-for-pound list. Just a few nights ago, Jones returned to the...
Donald Cerrone Medical Suspensions

Donald Cerrone Eyeing Spot on UFC 216 Card on Oct. 7

0
Donald Cerrone isn't the waiting type. Cerrone is coming off a hard-fought three-round bout against Robbie Lawler at UFC 214. The "Cowboy" fell short in...
Load more