Ellerbe: Conor McGregor Has an Awkward Style & Great Timing

The CEO of Mayweather Promotions continues to be impressed by Conor McGregor.

On Aug. 26, McGregor will step inside the boxing ring for the first time in his fighting career. He’ll do battle against Floyd Mayweather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Money” will be looking to end his career with a perfect 50-0 record.

Speaking with Fight Hub TV, Ellerbe said Mayweather’s team is preparing for McGregor’s unique fighting style (via Bloody Elbow):

“I think he brings a lot of things to the fight. He has an awkward style that is kinda difficult to prepare for, and he’s very strong. He has great timing. I’m impressed. You gotta respect the guy. When he says he’s gonna do something, he’s been doing it. He’s not gonna do that to Floyd Mayweather, but he’s been able to do that.”