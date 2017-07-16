Ellerbe Thinks Mayweather Surpasses $1 Billion Mark For Career After McGregor Fight

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Leonard Ellerbe
Image Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather may walk away from the sport of boxing having reached $1 billion over the course of his career.

“Money” certainly has lived up to his nickname and is expected to make a nine-figure payday once his Aug. 26 bout with Conor McGregor wraps up. Both men finished up a tour, which stopped at four cities and three countries.

The CEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard Ellerbe told MMAJunkie.com that Mayweather is set to join just two other athletes in the billion dollar mark:

“I think after this fight, he’ll be one of three athletes along with Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods to go over a billion dollars. I don’t think he’s done too bad in his career.”

He went on to emphasize the significance of Mayweather vs. McGregor.

“This fight is gigantic. It’s massive. The fans across the world, this is exactly what they want to see and it’s what they’re going to get come Aug. 26.”

