Embedded: Sixth Edition Posted for UFC 217

The sixth episode for UFC 217: Embedded has been released, giving us behind-the-scenes footage of Saturday’s fighters as they prepare for battle.

We hear from both middleweight champion Michael Bisping and challenger Georges St-Pierre as they continue to trade shots following a press conference in which that is all they did.

Later, Cody Garbrandt meets up with UFC president Dana White and NBA legend Kobe Bryant for an event.

We also see reactions from TJ Dillashaw and Rose Namajunas regarding confrontations with their opponents on Saturday.