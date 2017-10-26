Emil Meek on Kamaru Usman Bout: ‘One Little Mistake & it WIll be Over’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Emil Meek
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Emil Meek realizes he’s being thrown to the wolves, but it’s exactly what he wanted.

On Dec. 30, Meek will take on Kamaru Usman inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will be featured on the UFC 219 card. Reddit user “Ytis” recently translated an interview Meek did on TV 2 Sport (via Flo Combat):

Meek admitted he has some nerves going into the bout, but he won’t let this opportunity slip away:

“I could have gone the easy road, but this is the type of match I love and makes me feel alive. I’m going to fight a monster, and it is monsters that I want. But I have to admit I’m a bit afraid. Not because of pain or punishment. I’m afraid that I won’t perform as well as I should. One little mistake, and it will be over. There are no second chances or a rematch. It is do-or-die every time, and the consequence[s] of a defeat are disastrous.”

