Emil Meek Says Visa Issues May Stop Him From Fighting Kamaru Usman

An anticipated welterweight tilt between Emil Meek and Kamaru Usman may be in jeopardy.

Meek and Usman are scheduled to compete on Dec. 30. The match-up is set to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. If everything goes as planned, it’ll be part of the UFC 219 card.

The main issue has to do with obtaining a visa as Meek explained on his Twitter account:

Just received information that my visa is having some delays and that he UFC might have to re-schedule my next fight :/ #betsafe #ufc219 pic.twitter.com/afta292YiN — Emil Valhalla Meek (@emilvalhalla) November 14, 2017

Meek gave some more details to MMAFighting.com:

“Right now we’re just waiting for the American Embassy to get back to us with a time line. It depends on whether I need a waiver from Washington or not. There’s not much I can do right now but to wait. And I know UFC’s legal team is on top of it, and all I can do is to trust them.”