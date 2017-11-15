Emil Meek Says Visa Issues May Stop Him From Fighting Kamaru Usman

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Emil Meek
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

An anticipated welterweight tilt between Emil Meek and Kamaru Usman may be in jeopardy.

Meek and Usman are scheduled to compete on Dec. 30. The match-up is set to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. If everything goes as planned, it’ll be part of the UFC 219 card.

The main issue has to do with obtaining a visa as Meek explained on his Twitter account:

Meek gave some more details to MMAFighting.com:

“Right now we’re just waiting for the American Embassy to get back to us with a time line. It depends on whether I need a waiver from Washington or not. There’s not much I can do right now but to wait. And I know UFC’s legal team is on top of it, and all I can do is to trust them.”

