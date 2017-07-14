Emily Ducote Defeats Late Replacement Jessica Middleton at Bellator 181

Emily Ducote (6-2) did enough to get past Jessica Middleton (2-2).

A leg kick was there for Ducote early, but Middleton moved forward with strikes. Ducote went for a takedown, but couldn’t get it. She pushed her opponent against the fence and ate a knee to the body. Middleton went for a guillotine choke, but couldn’t get it. She landed another knee to the body in the clinch. Ducote got Middleton to the ground, but ate some punches. Middleton got back to her feet quickly. The round ended with Middleton’s back against the fence.

Middleton came out of round two firing. She ate a left hook off a leg kick. Middleton lunged forward, but got taken down. She reversed her opponent and wound up on top. She dropped a few strikes. Ducote went for an armbar. She went to extend the wrist, but Middleton got out of it. The round ended with Middleton in full guard.

The third round began and once again, Middleton was the aggressor. Ducote scored a trip takedown. She moved to mount. Middleton improved her position, but it didn’t last. She gave up her back and Ducote went for the rear-naked choke. The final horn sounded with Ducote going for an armbar.

Final Result: Emily Ducote vs. Jessica Middleton via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)